On Mumbai Metro Line 1: Track maintenance work hits metro movement

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Track maintenance work on Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Versova–Ghatkopar) on Thursday led to reduced speeds and minor service delays, triggering heavy overcrowding across stations during peak hours.
Passengers reported severe congestion, particularly during the morning rush. “The crowd on the platform was stretched to the extreme in the morning at around 9am, and a stampede was waiting to happen,” said commuter Devvrat Mainhallikar, who travels from the Central Railway to DN Nagar. “Due to the heat and crowd, it felt like I couldn’t breathe. There were hardly any metro staff and no clear instructions, and people kept adding onto the platform through the staircase. So I switched with a colleague onto the BEST bus, reaching office an hour late.”
Forced to seek alternative transport, commuters also pointed to difficulties, with auto-rickshaws reportedly scarce amid the ongoing Marathi language compliance issue involving drivers.
Passengers said the disruption highlighted a larger capacity problem on the line, which continues to operate with four-coach trains despite long-standing demands to upgrade to six-coach. Operated on a public-private partnership model by Reliance Infrastructure, the corridor is among the busiest in the city.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad flagged the issue, stating, “This is a situation that requires urgent intervention. The city’s first metro, the Versova Ghatkopar line is facing this situation every other day, even if today the situation is due to maintenance work. Citizens are right in asking what happened to the proposal of increasing the rakes of this metro?”
Officials from the Metro 1 team said, “As part of our proactive maintenance initiative to enhance track quality and commuter safety, Mumbai Metro One, in association with Bangalore Metro, has undertaken rail grinding operations. Following this activity, temporary speed restrictions have been implemented as a standard safety protocol. As a result, minor service delays are being experienced. These precautionary measures are essential to ensure the highest standards of safety for our commuters.”
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