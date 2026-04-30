On Mumbai Metro Line 1: Track maintenance work hits metro movement

Operated on a public-private partnership model by Reliance Infrastructure, the Mumbai Metro Line 1 corridor is among the busiest in the city. (PTI file photo)

Track maintenance work on Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Versova–Ghatkopar) on Thursday led to reduced speeds and minor service delays, triggering heavy overcrowding across stations during peak hours.

Passengers reported severe congestion, particularly during the morning rush. “The crowd on the platform was stretched to the extreme in the morning at around 9am, and a stampede was waiting to happen,” said commuter Devvrat Mainhallikar, who travels from the Central Railway to DN Nagar. “Due to the heat and crowd, it felt like I couldn’t breathe. There were hardly any metro staff and no clear instructions, and people kept adding onto the platform through the staircase. So I switched with a colleague onto the BEST bus, reaching office an hour late.”