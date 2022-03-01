Mumbai Metro Line 1 achieves ridership of 70 crore in seven years

The Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar corridor) has achieved a ridership of 70 crore commuters within seven years and two months of operational days, said officials.

Metro Line 1, Mumbai’s first metro route, was inaugurated on June 8, 2014, by former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro Line 1 which achieved the milestone of one million commuters on July 10, 2015, 398 days after commencing operations.

According to a metro official, despite the impact of Covid-19 and the service remaining non-operation for 211 days, Mumbai Metro Line 1 has remained the preferred mode of transport for the people in the city. It added one million commuters from 20 October 29 to 28 February 2022, said the official.

The Mumbai Metro Line 1 is currently running around 280 trips on weekdays with a frequency of one service per 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 8-11 minutes during non-peak hours.

“As Mumbai’s first Metro line, we have redefined the commuter experience in the country. The impressive growth in the number of commuters is attributed to our persistent efforts to provide safety, security, cleanliness, reliability and comfort to our esteemed commuters. Because of our customer-centric approach and world-class standards, Mumbai Metro Line 1 has become the unanimous choice for commuters, advertising brands, and retail partners. We are grateful to Mumbaikars for their continued patronage and unflinching support in achieving these milestones.” the official said.