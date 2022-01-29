Mumbai: Metro corridors 2A, 7 get RDSO provisional certificate

The Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7 between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey, a stretch of 20 km in the western suburbs, has received provisional certification from the Research, Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), a pre-requisite to begin commercial operations. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing a 35-km stretch of two elevated Metro corridors – Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East. The commercial operation of both the lines is planned in two phases.

Currently, the MMRDA is testing the lines partially between Aarey and Dahisar East (Line 7) and Dahisar (West) and Dahanukarwadi (Line 2A). As part of Phase 1 of the project, 2A and 7 corridors will cover 18 stations.

According to MMRDA officials, the team from RDSO had visited the project site for inspection and given the clearance. “Getting RDSO clearance is an important step towards starting commercial operation on the stretch. Now, we are preparing documents to apply for safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS),” an official said.

“Once the CMRS certificate is received, commercial operation can be started,” the official added.

Earlier, while starting trial of Metro 2A and 7 lines, MMRDA had announced that the Phase 1 of the project will be operational in October 2021. Now, the corridors are expected to be operational in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, Bharat Earth Movers Limited has supplied all the 10 Metro rakes to MMRDA for starting operation on the lines.