Mumbai: Last-mile Metro connectivity; Multi-modal integration plan gets CM nod

In a step towards enhancing last-mile connectivity from Metro stations that are presently under construction in the city, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday approved the Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) project worth Rs 3,500 crore.A senior official from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led MMRDA said that currently 12 Metro corridors are planned in the city and its suburbs. For end-to-end transportation for commuters, the authority had proposed a last-mile connectivity plan that will include BEST buses, bicycles and other modes of transport.

On Monday, Fadnavis chaired a meeting where he approved the Rs 3,500-crore MMI project for all proposed Metro stations. The project will entail the widening of footpaths, bicycle tracks, parking zones, traffic signal improvement, street lighting, CCTV, path-finding maps, feeder services, street furniture, etc. The CM, however, asked authorities to reduce the cost of the project.

Fadnavis also approved the appointment of Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) to prepare a detailed project report for ropeway projects between Malad and Marve and Gorai and Borivali, both 4.5 km. These projects will provide East-West connectivity to the Metro and jetty at the two locations.

The CM also approved MMRDA financing the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) for construction of Kavdas dam. This is part of the Surya dam project. MMRDA will soon sign an MoU with KIDC