Metro carshed in Aarey Milk Colony: Activist questions govt estimate of land compensation

A day after Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi backed the Mumbai Metro Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) proposal to set up a carshed for Metro 3 in Aarey Milk Colony, an activist has questioned the statement that shifting the proposed carshed to Kanjurmarg would cost Rs 5,000 crore.

The activist also questioned Pardeshi’s statement that the plot in question is currently in the middle of an ownership dispute. On Wednesday, backing the MMRCL’s proposal to axe and transplant about 2,650 trees, Pardeshi had said shifting proposed Metro carshed from Aarey Milk Colony to Kanjurmarg was not viable.

Activist Zoru Bhathena said the report of a Technical Committee formed by the state government to find an alternative space for the proposed Metro carshed shows that shifting the project Kanjurmarg will cost Rs 750 crore.

“Also, in 2015, the collector (of the area in question) himself had informed the high court that the Kanjurmarg plot is owned by the government and that there is no claim over the plot. This means it was dispute-free. Now, in 2019, the government is claiming it is private land with a dispute. Did government sell this plot to a private party in between 2015 and 2019?” said Bhathena.

One of the recommendations made in the August 2015 Technical Committee report on the Aarey depot states that constructing a depot with lesser impact on trees would cost an additional Rs 750 crore. The report has also mentioned only 446 trees would be affected in that scenario, and the depot’s area would be reduced to 20.82 hectares from the present 30 hectares.

“In a matter of four years, the cost to move to Kanjurmarg has increased from Rs 750 crore to Rs 5,000 crore,” said Bhathena.

Bhathena recently filed an petition in Bombay High Court against the Tree Authority’s decision clearing a proposato remove 2,464 trees in Aarey.

Countering Bhathena, the BMC said a letter sent (September 2, 2015) by the MMRCL to the state urban development department showed that if the person who claims to be the owner of a plot successfully proved his case, then the MMRCL will have to shell out compensation as per the ready reckoner (January 1, 2015). This compensation, for 41 hectares, would have been approximate;y Rs 2,661 crore in 2015.

“So, after four years now, considering the current ready reckoner rate, the cost will eventually go up to Rs 5,000 crore,”said a BMC official.

However, Bhathena dismissed this and said documents clearly show the district collector’s application (December 12, 2015) to the High Court, stating that the plot at Kanjurmarg is government land and dispute-free. “Also, urban development department’s own plans say ‘proposed 41 hectares car depot plot free from disputed petition’. Why is the government saying that the plot is private land with a dispute pending in the Supreme Court? Why does the government want to pay for acquiring its own land?” said Bhathena.