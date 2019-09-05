Shifting car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg not viable, to cost about Rs 5,000 crore: Municipal Commissioner

Backing the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) proposal of axing and transplanting 2,646 trees, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has clarified that shifting the proposed Metro car shed from Aarey Milk Colony to Kanjurmarg was not viable as it would cost the public exchequer around Rs 5,000 crore and land acquisition take time as the plot was currently in litigation.

“The Kanjurmarg land is owned by some private party and if we want to acquire it, then Rs 5,000 crore will have to spent. Also, since the matter is in court it will take at least 2-3 years for (land) acquisition and the Metro 3 project will be severely affected since most of the work has been completed,” Pardeshi said.

He was speaking at a Standing Committee meeting Wednesday after the Shiv Sena brought an adjournment motion protesting against the Tree Authority’s decision to clear the proposal to fell the trees in Aarey.

At the meeting, Sena leader Vishakha Raut said, “The Tree Authority has passed the proposal of felling trees without considering the opinion and suggestions of tree experts. The committee should have discussed the experts’ suggestions. The BMC did not considered about one lakhs suggestions and objections from citizens, also they did not follow the procedure set by the (Bombay) High Court on felling trees.”

Raut also claimed that the whole world was facing global warming and considering this, the decision to fell trees “will prove fatal for the environment”.

Pointing out that the proposal to fell trees was pending since last three years, Pardeshi said, “We have replied to all the 82,000 suggestions and objections and it has been put up on (the official) website. There is study done by the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) regarding Metro and it has shown that 2.61 lakh metric tonne CO2 vehicular emission will be compensated by the Metro 3 line.”

Meanwhile, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has backed the ‘Save Aarey’ campaign. ENS