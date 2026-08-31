Finally, a metro to Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar: Centre clears Line 5 and extension 5A

The 11.9-km first phase, built for Rs 6,741.34 crore, runs from Balkum in Thane to Dhamankar Nagar in Bhiwandi and has six elevated stations. (File photo)

The long-delayed metro connectivity to Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district has moved a step closer to reality on Saturday, August 29, with the Centre approving the realigned Mumbai Metro Line 5 and its Line 5A extension.

The approval to extend metro connectivity to Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar clears the way for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to begin the tendering process for the remaining stretches of the corridor.

The extended metro network will eventually connect Thane with Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar through a revised alignment designed to overcome land acquisition, rehabilitation and road-infrastructure hurdles that had stalled the original plan.