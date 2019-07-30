Mumbai Metro: BEML to deliver first set of rakes by 2020

FIRST SET of Metro rail rakes will be ready and delivered to Mumbai metro by July 2020. However, mock-up coaches for Metro rakes will be delivered in September. Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has the contract to manufacture the trains for Metro corridors in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given a Rs 3,015 crore contract for rolling stock to BEML.

Manufacturing of the Metro trains will be done under the Make in India initiative. As per the rules, a minimum of 75 per cent of the coaches has to be manufactured in India. The contract was given for manufacturing prototype Metro rakes for Metro line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), Metro line 2A (DN Nagar-Dahisar) and Metro line 2B (Mankhurd-Mandalay).

On Monday after attending a puja ceremony at BEML in Bengaluru, MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev told The Indian Express that the first set of Metro rakes will be delivered in July 2020. However, mock-up coaches will be ready by September. “In all 63 Metro trains will be manufactured by BEML,” he said.

A senior MMRDA official said that civil work of two Metro corridors, Metro-7 and Metro-2A, is expected to be complete before May 2020 after which electrical and signalling work will start and, once the first Metro rake is delivered, then trial runs can start.