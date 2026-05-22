Mumbai Metro Aqua Line disrupted for nearly an hour, commuters stranded

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Services on Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line were disrupted for nearly an hour from 8 am Friday during peak office hours, stranding hundreds of passengers.
“Due to a technical issue, train services on both downline and upline routes experienced delays earlier today. The fault has since been rectified, and normal train services have now been restored,” an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said.
Passengers inside metro stations were left waiting for trains for over an hour, without mobile network access, while metro staff restricted entry at stations to prevent overcrowding. Commuters also complained about the lack of proper communication from metro staff.
“Absolute chaos at Aqua Line Metro stations with commuters stranded and confused, and no communication from authorities. Services have been disrupted for over 40-50 minutes with no clarity on when operations will resume. The least commuters deserve during such situations are timely updates and basic communication,” Ishan Tanna posted on X at 9.40 am.
Some commuters reported turning back from the metro stations because of the crowds to use the local trains. Others noted that cooling at the stations was not working properly, and the lack of a phone network made it difficult to communicate with others and obtain information.
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