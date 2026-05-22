Mumbai Metro Aqua Line disrupted for nearly an hour, commuters stranded

Some commuters reported turning back from the Mumbai Metro stations because of the crowds to use the local trains. (Express File Photo)

Services on Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line were disrupted for nearly an hour from 8 am Friday during peak office hours, stranding hundreds of passengers.

“Due to a technical issue, train services on both downline and upline routes experienced delays earlier today. The fault has since been rectified, and normal train services have now been restored,” an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said.

Passengers inside metro stations were left waiting for trains for over an hour, without mobile network access, while metro staff restricted entry at stations to prevent overcrowding. Commuters also complained about the lack of proper communication from metro staff.