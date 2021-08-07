Mumbai: Metro achieves 40th breakthrough at Mahalaxmi station

53 kilometres of the overall tunnelling has been completed which is about 97% of the total project. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 40th breakthrough at the Mahalaxmi Metro Station on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor.

The TBM Tansa-1 completed its downline drive of 1,135.5 meters from Science Museum Metro Station to Mahalaxmi Metro Station in 325 days using 757 concrete rings.

“We have now completed twin tunnels beneath the western railway track between Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel Station. Also, the tunnels are in close proximity to the 17m deep MCGM underground sewer pumping station at Jacob Circle. I must say, our team has accomplished this daunting task skillfully,” Ranjit Singh Deol, the managing director of MMRC, said.

Package-3, which includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli metro stations, is the longest stretch of the corridor and has now witnessed four breakthroughs — Science Museum to Worli, (Upline: 2,072m; Downline: 2,057m) and Science Museum to Mahalaxmi (Upline: 1,117.5m and Downline: 1,135.5m).

