Mumbai Metro 7 to miss Dec deadline: Delay in works, removal of contractor may delay completion

In November, MMRCL had asked private apartment complexes and other institutions to avail the proposed facility and sought expressions of interest for the same. (File) In November, MMRCL had asked private apartment complexes and other institutions to avail the proposed facility and sought expressions of interest for the same. (File)

THE MUMBAI Metro Line-7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East), which is supposed to start commercial operations from December this year, is likely to miss the deadline. Earlier this week, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) cancelled a contract awarded to Simplex Industries for construction of a five-km viaduct and four stations on the line. The contract was cancelled over allegations of work delay.

MMRDA officials said cancellation of the contract was bound to have a cascading effect on the deadline as it will take time to find another contractor.

The MMRDA floated bids to appoint another contractor on January 30. The bids are for constructing the delayed portions of the viaduct and and another for completing the construction of the four stations: Andheri Metro East, Shankarwadi, JVLR junction and Mahananda Metro station. Bidders have been asked to submit their bids by February 17.

Some officials fear removal of the previous contractor could keep other bidders away from the project. “If that happens civil work will be delayed,” an official said.

Construction of the four stations is also likely to take four to five months more from the time work commences. Officials also fear that work will suffer during the monsoon.

For the Metro to run as per its initial schedule of December 2020, construction work has to be completed by October after which trial runs will commence before it is thrown open to public. A minimum period of 40 days is required for trial runs with the Commissioner of Railway Safety taking another 40-45 days to give his clearance to allow the project to be thrown open to public.

MMRDA chief R A Rajeev, however, claimed the project would meet its deadline. “We have taken a meeting with regards to Metro 7 work. We will award the civil contract as per the desired timetable. We will ensure the deadline is met.”

Rajeev also defended removal of the contractor claiming that if that was not done the project would have been delayed further.

Metro Line 7 is a 16.5-km-long elevated corridor between Andheri East and Dahisar East.

It is estimated to cost Rs 6,074 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.