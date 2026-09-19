Mumbai Metro 4 site deaths: Rs 6 crore penalty slapped on contractor, consultant
The two workers, Nahij, 33, and Sakim, 37, died after an iron staging, used as scaffolding, collapsed while they were climbing down from the first floor of the under-construction Bhakti Park station at around 7.30 pm last Saturday.
The two workers, Nahij, 33, and Sakim, 37, died after an iron staging, used as scaffolding, collapsed while they were climbing down from the first floor of the under-construction Bhakti Park station at around 7.30 pm last Saturday.
The contractor, Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA Joint Venture (RAJV), was fined Rs 5 crore, and the general consultant, a joint venture of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International and Louis Berger, was fined Rs 1 crore.
The action comes days after the incident, which MMRDA did not disclose until after The Indian Express reported the deaths. The Wadala TT police registered an FIR on September 15, three days after the incident, against site supervisor Tarikh Ul Islam under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence.
The workers were reportedly winding down for the day and preparing to return to their rooms when the staging gave way. Both were from Tetia village in West Bengal. Their bodies have since been sent to their families.
Fellow workers rushed them to Sion Hospital, where Nahij was declared brought dead. Sakim died later that night while undergoing treatment.
MMRDA said it conducted a detailed examination of the incident and held the contractor and general consultant accountable.
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“MMRDA accords the highest priority to safety and took immediate cognisance of the Bhakti Park incident, initiating action on the very same day,” it said. The authority said its preliminary findings indicated lapses at the supervisory level of subcontractor Milan Road Buildtech.
The same contractor, consultant and subcontractor were also involved in the Metro Line 4 stretch where a parapet slab collapsed on LBS Road in Mulund in February, killing one and injuring three.
In that incident, the slab fell on vehicles travelling beneath the viaduct. MMRDA imposed penalties of the same quantum — Rs 5 crore on the contractor and Rs 1 crore on the consultant. An investigation and police probe found that a welder had cut interlocking hooks before the concrete had set, causing the slab to come loose.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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