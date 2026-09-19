Mumbai Metro 4 site deaths: Rs 6 crore penalty slapped on contractor, consultant

MMRDA rules stipulate that safety-lapse incidents should attract a fine equivalent to 1 per cent of the contract cost on both the contractor and consultant.

A day after The Indian Express reported the deaths of two construction workers at an under-construction Metro Line 4 station in Bhakti Park, Wadala, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday imposed a Rs 6 crore penalty on the contractor and general consultant responsible for the project.

The two workers, Nahij, 33, and Sakim, 37, died after an iron staging, used as scaffolding, collapsed while they were climbing down from the first floor of the under-construction Bhakti Park station at around 7.30 pm last Saturday.

The contractor, Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA Joint Venture (RAJV), was fined Rs 5 crore, and the general consultant, a joint venture of DB Engineering & Consulting, Hill International and Louis Berger, was fined Rs 1 crore.