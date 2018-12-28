Mumbai: Metro 4 extension gets Cabinet approval

The state cabinet Thursday gave its nod to the extension of Metro 4 from Kasarvadavali in Thane till Gaimukh. The extended line will be called Metro 4A. The proposed new route is expected to benefit the residents of Ghodbunder Road in Thane and is aimed at easing their commute to South Mumbai.

The proposal was first approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in January following which it was sent to the cabinet for its clearance. At an estimated cost of Rs 949 crore, the Metro 4A corridor will have two stations – Gowniwadi and Gaimukh.

The extension of 2.68-km will ensure that the entire Ghodbunder Road is connected by the Metro corridor till Gaimukh. With the Andheri East-Dahisar East Metro 7 corridor to be extended till Mira-Bhayandar, the MMRDA is considering the feasibility of extending it till Gaimukh.

If implemented, it will make Gaimukh an interchange point providing commuters with seamless connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs, MMRDA officials said.