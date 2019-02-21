Mumbai Metro 3: Tunnel work on 692-m stretch completed

City’s only underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) achieved its sixth milestone on Wednesday with the tunnel boring machine, Tapi 1, completing 692 metre tunnelling work at Sahar Road metro station, officials of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) had started the work on September 13.

Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of MMRCL, said: “This is yet another milestone for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). Sahar Road metro station is one of the most important and critical stations since it is constructed below the Tansa Water Pipeline. Currently,

Sahar Road is not well connected with any other transportation system. Metro 3 will give commuters an easy access to the area, which has several developed business centres.”

J Kumar and China Rail Tunnel Group (CRTG) are consortia partners for the construction of Package-6, which runs from CSMIA-T2 to Sahar Road.