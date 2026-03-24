Jio offers to install neutral telecom infra in underground Metro 3; Airtel and Vi back it

As the underground Metro line 3 suffers a total network blackout, Reliance Jio has written to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), asking for the right-of-way to install neutral telecom infrastructure (which can be used by all networks) in the underground network. Alternatively, Jio has also offered to buy out the already installed telecom infrastructure, for the use of all telecom companies.
In a follow up letter sent on Monday, all the three major telecom service providers–Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi–seconded this proposal. The companies further objected to the MMRCL’s fresh tender for calling for companies to set up the neutral telecom infrastructure, also called in-building solutions (IBS).
“No TSP will therefore provide any comfort letter to any IBS provider,” said the letter, “as MMRCL is once again attempting to levy exorbitant Right of Way (RoW) charges under the guise of space charges through their fresh tender,” states the letter.
Previously, MMRCL has contracted ACES India, a subsidiary of a Saudi-based company, for the in-building solutions. Claiming ACES India was asking for an exorbitant fee to plunging into the infrastructure, telecom companies has refused to pay–resulting in the patchy network across the line. As the company was not making any revenue, MMRCL too did not receive the non-fare revenue of Rs 24 cr per year it was supposed to through telecom services.
While Vi and BSNL had network between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk stations, others were left in the dark. This changed last week, when MMRCL cancelled the contract with ACES India as it had been unable to fulfil the terms of its contract.
On March 20, it promptly started the process for fresh tendering, calling for proposals from others to set up the telecom infrastructure in the underground network.
The three TSPs took issue with this and called for proposals in their letter on Monday, claiming it would once again result in the previous stalemate. Stating that MMRCL is once again seeking “exorbitant RoW charges”, it said, “Such (space) charges are not aligned with the principle of “just compensation” and may adversely impact the timely deployment of telecom infrastructure. In fact, the reserve price for rental in MMRCL tender is about Rs 1,000 per sqft for most un-usable areas at the stations. For comparison, most premium commercial space at Nariman Point, Mumbai is available for Rs 250-300 per sq ft.”
Story continues below this ad
Jio, Airtel and Vi extended their support behind Jio’s request for right-of-way to install their own telecom infrastructure in the underground network, asking for the new tender to be cancelled.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
... Read More