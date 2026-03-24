Jio offers to install neutral telecom infra in underground Metro 3; Airtel and Vi back it

As the underground Metro line 3 suffers a total network blackout, Reliance Jio has written to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), asking for the right-of-way to install neutral telecom infrastructure (which can be used by all networks) in the underground network. Alternatively, Jio has also offered to buy out the already installed telecom infrastructure, for the use of all telecom companies.

In a follow up letter sent on Monday, all the three major telecom service providers–Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi–seconded this proposal. The companies further objected to the MMRCL’s fresh tender for calling for companies to set up the neutral telecom infrastructure, also called in-building solutions (IBS).

“No TSP will therefore provide any comfort letter to any IBS provider,” said the letter, “as MMRCL is once again attempting to levy exorbitant Right of Way (RoW) charges under the guise of space charges through their fresh tender,” states the letter.

Previously, MMRCL has contracted ACES India, a subsidiary of a Saudi-based company, for the in-building solutions. Claiming ACES India was asking for an exorbitant fee to plunging into the infrastructure, telecom companies has refused to pay–resulting in the patchy network across the line. As the company was not making any revenue, MMRCL too did not receive the non-fare revenue of Rs 24 cr per year it was supposed to through telecom services.

While Vi and BSNL had network between Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk stations, others were left in the dark. This changed last week, when MMRCL cancelled the contract with ACES India as it had been unable to fulfil the terms of its contract.

On March 20, it promptly started the process for fresh tendering, calling for proposals from others to set up the telecom infrastructure in the underground network.

The three TSPs took issue with this and called for proposals in their letter on Monday, claiming it would once again result in the previous stalemate. Stating that MMRCL is once again seeking “exorbitant RoW charges”, it said, “Such (space) charges are not aligned with the principle of “just compensation” and may adversely impact the timely deployment of telecom infrastructure. In fact, the reserve price for rental in MMRCL tender is about Rs 1,000 per sqft for most un-usable areas at the stations. For comparison, most premium commercial space at Nariman Point, Mumbai is available for Rs 250-300 per sq ft.”

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Jio, Airtel and Vi extended their support behind Jio’s request for right-of-way to install their own telecom infrastructure in the underground network, asking for the new tender to be cancelled.