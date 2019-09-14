Mumbai Metro-3: Part of emergency exit collapses, 1 worker dead, one injured

A worker died late Friday and another was injured when a portion of the emergency exit of the metro line-3 collapsed while they were working near it. The incident took place at a construction site on the line between Powai and Aarey. The Metro line-3 will connect Colaba to Bandra and SEEPZ.

A portion of the emergency exit in the tunnel suddenly collapsed.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) sources said that the worker who died was crushed under a large piece of rock that fell on him when the exit collapsed. The injuries to the second worker are stated to be minor.

The exit collapsed when workers were using a machine called rock splitter to break through a rock mass. A large piece of rock from the tunnel face collapsed and fell, trapping the two.

The incident is being investigated by the contractors and by the general consultants of MMRC. MMRC spokesperson also informed that the family of the deceased will be compensated.