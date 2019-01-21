Mumbai Metro 3: Over 650 tenants to be shifted on temporary basis by February-end

More than 650 Metro 3 project-affected persons (PAPs) from Girgaum and Kalbadevi will be given temporary accommodation by February-end, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said.

MMRCL MD Ashwini Bhide said, “One hundred and forty-six families are left to be shifted from Girgaum and Kalbadevi. We are in the process of completing it before mid-February.”

A senior MMRCL official said, “In the area the total number of affected tenants is 687. Out of these we have shifted 541 tenants on a temporary basis. We are in the process of signing agreements with the remaining 146 families and they will be shifted by the end of February.”

He said the MMRCL has provided alternative accommodation at Pimpalwadi, near Girgaum, for 87 families and rent for 11 months provided to remaining tenants for temporary accommodation. The MMRCL has paid Rs 25,000 to each tenant as shifting expenses. One month rent is provided as agency charges.

Bhide said the construction work of the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro is picking up pace and so far more than 17.5 km of tunneling work has been completed. “We are expecting to reach the 20-km tunneling target by the end of this month,” Bhide added.

Meanwhile, senior officials said that after local residents in 2017 demanded in-situ rehabilitation scheme for Girgaum-Kalbadevi, it was approved by the state government. For construction of Kalbadevi and Girgaum stations, approximately 19 buildings will be affected including 277 residential units and 346-plus commercial units.

Pandurang Sakpal, a Shiv Sena leader, who had earlier protested against the MMRCL, said, “The families are happy as they are going to get new homes in 48 months, as promised in the agreement. Till then they are getting rent from the MMRCL in advance.”

The Metro 3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line is a 33.5-km underground corridor. It is expected to completed by December 2021.