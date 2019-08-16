Toggle Menu
Here’s how Mumbai Metro Line 3 will look like

The model of Mumbai Metro Line 3 was unveiled on Friday. (Twitter/@MumbaiMetro3)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday unveiled the model of coaches for Metro 3 line, Mumbai’s sole underground metro connecting Colaba, Bandra and Seepz, and announced that it will be named as Aqua Line.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the model of rolling stock in the presence of Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of MMRCL. Taking to Twitter, the metro department said the Mumbai Metro Line 3 will be known as the Aqua Line as the exterior and interior of the train is well suited to the theme.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the model of Mumbai Metro Line 3 on Thursday. (Twitter/@MumbaiMetro3)

The department also said that 31 trains of eight coaches will be manufactured by Alstom India and Alstom SA under the Make in India initiative at Alstom’s facility located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 will be known as the Aqua Line. (Twitter/@MumbaiMetro3)

The rolling stock will have features like driverless train operations, AC, LCD screens, digital map indicator, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, voice communicators for any emergency, PA systems and dedicated wheelchair area for specially-abled people.

