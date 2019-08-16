Here’s how Mumbai Metro Line 3 will look like

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday unveiled the model of coaches for Metro 3 line, Mumbai’s sole underground metro connecting Colaba, Bandra and Seepz, and announced that it will be named as Aqua Line.

Advertising

The Chief Minister inaugurated the model of rolling stock in the presence of Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of MMRCL. Taking to Twitter, the metro department said the Mumbai Metro Line 3 will be known as the Aqua Line as the exterior and interior of the train is well suited to the theme.

The department also said that 31 trains of eight coaches will be manufactured by Alstom India and Alstom SA under the Make in India initiative at Alstom’s facility located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

The rolling stock will have features like driverless train operations, AC, LCD screens, digital map indicator, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, voice communicators for any emergency, PA systems and dedicated wheelchair area for specially-abled people.