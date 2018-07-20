Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC set to procure 248 coaches Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC set to procure 248 coaches

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is set to procure 248 coaches for the Metro 3 corridor from the consortium of ALSTOM Transport India Ltd and ALSTOM Transport S A France after it awarded them the contract on Thursday. All coaches would be manufactured in India and will be equipped with driverless technology.

“With the contract, we have reached an important milestone in the project. To cater to heavy passenger traffic and improve frequency of trains, the state-of-the-art Rolling Stock will also be equipped with Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System having features of Driver-less Train Operations. The MMRC is thankful to GOI (Government of India) and (Government of Maharashtra) for their continuous support,” said an MMRC spokesperson.

The first train is expected to be delivered by September 2020 and operations are likely to start by June 2021. As the project will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the contract was awarded after receiving its clearance.

The contract will involve designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing and commissioning of 31 trains with eight coaches each. With a design life of 35 years, the trains would have a capacity of around 2,350 passengers (estimated at six passengers per square metre). It means each coach can carry around 300 passengers.

“The trains will operate on 25 kV AC traction supply. The car body material will be of stainless steel. Every car will have four doors on each side,” said the spokesperson.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App