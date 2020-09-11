Mumbai: Metro 2A, 7 trials to start from Jan 14

Metro lines 2A and 7 were supposed to be opened for the public in December but the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed work.

The trial runs for the Metro 2A line (D N Nagar to Dahisar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) will commence from January 14, 2021.

“Work of Metro lines 2A and 7 is almost 80 per cent complete and within a few months, we will complete the civil construction work, train laying and signalling work,” Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev said.

The MMRDA will be getting delivery of a indigenous Metro rake from Bharat Earth Movers Limited by December. “We will get four Metro rakes before January 10. From January 14, our trials will begin,” Rajeev said.

On December 21, 2019, the MMRDA had awarded rolling stock contract for Metro lines 2A, 2B and 7 to M/S Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), thus making it a ‘Make in India’ project. The BEML was awarded the contract for Rs 3,816 crore, under which 504 cars (84 train sets of six cars each) would be designed for the Mumbai Metro network.

