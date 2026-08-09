Mumbai’s Metro 1 to run short-loop trains between Andheri, Ghatkopar in peak hours

The Metro 1, Mumbai’s first metro, is also the city’s busiest metro route, serving around 5 lakh passengers per workday. (Express Photo)

To decrease headway between trains in evening peak times to 3 minutes to handle the extreme crowds that flock on the metro Line 1 (Versova to Ghatkopar), Mumbai Metro One is starting mixed-loop operations from August 10.

This would mean short loop trains that operate only between Andheri and Ghatkopar would alternate between full loop trains travelling the entire route during evening peak hours.

The Andheri-Ghatkopar section has been chosen as it is the busiest section of the line. Such short loop trains would operate between 6:23pm to 8:23pm. Waiting times between trains in this section will be reduced.

Officials from Metro One said this would take the headway between trains from 3.2 minutes to 3 minutes. This would increase carrying capacity by 20%, accommodating 28,000 additional commuters.