Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Mumbai Met dept seeks space in schools, colleges to strengthen rain gauge network

The Regional Meteorological Centre plans to strengthen its existing rain gauge network in the city in the coming months. It will install 20 ARGs, of the total proposed 50 ARGs, by March this year.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 3, 2021 11:36:56 pm
The strengthening of the rain gauge network is being undertaken as part of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) urban meteorology.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has sought cooperation from schools, colleges, government offices and institutions to allot a small piece of land on their respective premises for the installation of Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG).

The RMC plans to strengthen its existing rain gauge network in the city in the coming months. It will install 20 ARGs, of the total proposed 50 ARGs, by March this year.

With additional ARGs, the weather department aims to gather more localised meteorological data — rainfall, temperature, humidity in real time at regular intervals — which will then be used in making accurate weather forecasts, especially during the crucial monsoon months.

Last year, Mumbai became the second Indian city, after Chennai, to get its own integrated flood warning system, which is being operated with the help of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the State Disaster Management Authority. The system was able to monitor rising water levels, following intense rain in specific geographic areas, and share the information with the civic body for issuing timely flood warnings.

The strengthening of the rain gauge network is being undertaken as part of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) urban meteorology.

The RMC will need space measuring about 10 feet by 10 feet on the ground in a secured place and the installation and maintenance will be performed by the Met department. Interested institutions can reach out to the body on rmcmumbai@gmail.com.

