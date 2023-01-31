Mumbai: Mercury to drop over next 3 days

Mumbai is likely to experience chilly weather over the next three days, as night and day temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius.

After the dip in temperatures last weekend, Mumbaikars have experienced pleasant weather. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the city was 19.8 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was 33 degree Celsius. The wind speed remained between 11 to 14 kmph.

According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city is likely to be around 16 degree Celsius on February 1, 17 degree Celsius on February 2, and around 18 degree Celsius on February 3.

Mahesh Palawat, from Skymet Weather Services, said: “The minimum temperature is expected to drop by around 3-4 degree Celsius. There will be a marginal drop in the maximum temperature as well. Then after three days, temperatures are expected to rise again. After the passage of western disturbances, usually northerly and north-westerly icy cold winds sweep central India. They reach up to north Maharashtra, and northern parts of Konkan and Goa.”

On Tuesday, other cities in Maharashtra saw a rise in temperature in comparison to last week. Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius. Nashik recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 14.5 degree Celsius.