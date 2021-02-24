Mumbai: Mercury rises, air quality dips in city

The city had recorded the highest maximum temperature this season on February 2 and February 21 at 36.3 degrees C.

With the winter season nearing coming to an end, warm weather is catching up over parts of the city. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai was 21.5 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mean minimum temperature for February is 18.2 degrees Celcius.

With the exception of Vidharbha region, and Jalgaon and Solapur districts in Madhya Maharashtra, other districts across the state recorded above normal minimum temperature on Thursday.

In the absence of any active weather system and mainly clear sky conditions, the daytime temperature (maximum temperature) was four degrees above normal at 35.3 degrees Celsius. The mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau has forecast the maximum temperature on Thursday to remain 36 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature could hover around 21 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the city was ‘poor’ on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 293. As per the forecast, the air quality will remain in ‘poor’ due to input of polluted, dusty air for the next two days.