Mumbai: Mercury plummets to 13.4 degrees C

The city’s minimum temperature dipped further to 13.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. In the morning, the minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Santacruz observatory was 13.4 degrees Celsius, which was over three degrees below normal. IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 17.8 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius below normal.

The maximum temperature in the city also showed a dip. The maximum temperature recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory on Thursday evening was 27.6 degrees and 27.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. For the past one week, the maximum temperature was recorded around 30 degrees celsius. According to the IMD forecast, there will be a further dip in the minimum temperature till the weekend.

Weather officials said it was the wind direction owing to which both the maximum and minimum temperatures over the city and the suburbs were seeing a dip. K S Hosalikar, the deputy director general of meteorology at the regional IMD, said: “Lower level winds over Mumbai and north Maharashtra continued to remain northerly, lowering the temperatures in Mumbai and around.”

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday by the Met department at Colaba was 17.6 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees at Santacruz. It was 1.5 degrees and 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal, respectively.

The city recorded moderate air quality index at 173. An AQI between 101 and 200 is moderate that means it poses only a moderate health risk to people sensitive to air pollution. However, BKC and Andheri recorded very poor air quality at 310 and 306, respectively, on Friday evening.