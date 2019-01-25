Mumbai: Mercury drops to 15 degrees C, dip to continue today

Brace yourselves for a chill in the air as the weather department has predicted a further dip in the minimum temperature of the city till Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, the city recorded a sudden dip in the minimum temperature. In the morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature as having dropped to 15 degrees Celsius, almost two notches below normal.

The Colaba observatory recorded 17.6 degrees Celsius. Both temperatures were 1.5 degrees and 1.9 degrees below normal.

Even the maximum temperature showed a dip. In the evening, the maximum temperatures recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 27.6 degrees Celsius and 27.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. In contrast, the maximum temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius over the past one week.

Weather officials said the dip in mercury was owing to the direction of the wind.

K S Hosalikar, the deputy director general of meteorology at the regional IMD, said it was the northerlies. “The northerly winds over western Maharashtra were causing a drop in temperatures,” he added.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius in Colaba, 2.5 degrees below normal.

It was 27.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, 3.4 degrees below normal. In case of Santacruz, the maximum temperature was the lowest since 2014 and the third lowest in a decade.