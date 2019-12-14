Mumbai: Mercury drops below 20 first time this season

Friday’s minimum temperature was the lowest this season so far but much higher than past records during the month. (Representational Image) Friday’s minimum temperature was the lowest this season so far but much higher than past records during the month. (Representational Image)

The minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped below 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this season on Friday morning. The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius, almost a degree below normal. Colaba recorded 22 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said rains in north India led to a drop in the minimum temperature. “The wind pattern over the city is changing because of the prevailing western disturbance over north India. The rains over the northern plains and snowfall along the Himalayan region is changing the wind pattern to cool the northerly winds over Mumbai,” said IMD officials.

Friday’s minimum temperature was the lowest this season so far but much higher than past records during the month.

The lowest all-time December minimum temperature was recorded in 1949 at 10.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest for the decade was recorded during 2011 and 2015 at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded on Friday also showed a drop. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal, while the Colaba observatory recorded 31.4 degrees Celsius.

