Mumbai: Mercury dips by 6.5°C over three days, more likely in 48 hours, says IMD

With a cumulative dip of 6.5 degrees Celsius over three days, Mumbai and the suburbs are witnessing an “unusually” prolonged winter. The Met department has predicted a further drop in the mercury over the next two days.

Advertising

Maximum temperatures recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) fell from an average of 35.3 degrees on Sunday to hover in the range of 27 to 28 degrees.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz station on Thursday morning was 27.3 degrees Celsius while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees.

The minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday also remained below 20 with 17.6 degrees in Santacruz and 20.5 degrees in Colaba.

Advertising

Coastal winds turning from northerly to northwesterly could be the reason for the drop in temperatures, said IMD officials. The humidity level recorded by the Santacruz station was 82 per cent. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 173. An AQI between 101 and 200 is “moderate”, posing only moderate health risk from air pollution. However, Bandra Kurla Complex and Andheri recorded “very poor” AQI at 310 and 306.