Mumbai: Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore seized from two Africans

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police arrested two persons of African descent and seized ‘high quality’ mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, worth over Rs 2 crore Wednesday. One of the arrested Michael Chukwuma, 34, also has a murder case registered against him in the past. Chukwuma and Okechukwu, 46, the other accused, were residing in Navi Mumbai.

An officer said that the two accused were spotted in Mankhurd by Bandra ANC officials who suspected them of carrying narcotics. On conducting searches, the police officials seized from the men more than 1 kilogram of the prohibited mephedrone also called ‘meow meow’ valued at Rs 2.8 crore in the international market.

Accordingly, the duo was placed under arrest. They were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till August 30. Based on prime facie interrogation, the police said that the accused were part of a larger gang that supplied narcotics to other peddlers in the city and beyond.

The police are now trying to find out the source of the drugs.