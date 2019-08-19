Mumbai: Mentally challenged minor raped over four months, two arrested

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl on multiple occasions over four months and impregnating her.

The 15-year-old girl knew the men who stayed in the same locality. Senior Inspector Balasaheb Salunke said the girl’s parents had not admitted her to school as she was unable to keep up with her studies.

Salunke said one of the accused, who is 22-year-old, had raped her four months ago under the pretext of marrying her. Soon after, a friend of the accused, who is 25-year-old, also began to rape the girl, and threatened her from informing her parents, police said.

“Earlier last week, the girl’s parents found out that she is pregnant. They admitted her to a hospital and registered a complaint,” said Salunke.

On the basis of descriptions of the accused, the police arrested the duo on Thursday and booked them for rape under sections of IPC and POCSO Act.