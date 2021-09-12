Mumbai: Mentally-challenged minor raped, man held

The police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old mentally- challenged girl in Vasai. The accused was produced before a court and was remanded in police custody.

An officer said that the incident took place on Wednesday after the accused, a labourer, started talking to the victim. He later kidnapped her and took her to an isolated space on his motorcycle where he allegedly raped her.

A resident found the girl and informed the police, following which the girl was sent for a medical test. An FIR was lodged in the case in the local police station. In addition to the local police, a team from the crime branch began a parallel probe in the matter.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the crime unit zeroed in on the accused within 24 hours and arrested him under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The police are checking the past record of the accused to find out if he was involved in any similar cases in the past.