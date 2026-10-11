Mandalas, gongs, therapy dogs: Mumbai fest takes mental health beyond clinics

The programme began with a short marathon, followed by yoga and a walkathon in which participants walked freely around the space.

An evening of colouring mandalas, listening without judgement, practising yoga and experiencing sound healing brought together visitors at a festival organised by the Kripa Foundation and Mooskan, a mental health and wellbeing organisation, to engage with different aspects of mental health.

Held on the first floor of Mount Carmel Church, the programme, titled ‘Mental Health Fest: Come As You Are’, featured activities centred on emotional expression, relaxation and conversations around mental wellbeing. Stalls lined the venue, leaving a circular space at the centre where participants gathered for group activities.

The programme began with a short marathon, followed by yoga and a walkathon in which participants walked freely around the space.