Mumbai: 2 held for using fake number plate on truck

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly using a fake number plate on a pickup. One of the accused had bought the truck but had not paid in full for it, as a result of which, the truck was yet to be registered, police said.

Naushad Khan and Jayprakash Jaiswal were arrested by the Thane Crime Branch unit I from near Kalwa. “The owner, Jaiswal, had not got the registration number of the truck transferred in his name and was thus using a fake number plate,” a senior officer said.

“Another vehicle was found bearing the same number plate. Its owner had got an FIR lodged against Jaiswal and Khan, who would ferry the pickup around Kalwa and Mumbra for odd jobs,” the officer added.