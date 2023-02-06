Mumbai: Memorial to celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy to come up at Haji Ali Chowk

Written by Nayonika Bose

The Maharashtra government has planned a memorial for late singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar. The proposed memorial will be erected at Tardeo’s Haji Ali Chowk, close to where the singer lived on Peddar Road. Designed by Lekha Washington, the memorial has been planned in the shape of a tree, as an ode to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

The Bhoomi Pujan was done Monday, on the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, by Usha Mangeshkar, singer and sister of Lata Mangeshkar. Usha Mangeshkar was the chief guest of the event. The construction of the memorial has been proposed by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

“Haji Ali Chowk was chosen as the spot for the construction of this memorial as Lata didi lived close by. Furthermore, all roads leading up to south Mumbai pass from here, making it the perfect space for the proposed memorial,” said Aadinath Mangeshkar, nephew of Lata Mangeshkar and son of music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Reminiscing his memories of Lata Mangeshkar, Sudesh Bhosale, playback singer and one of the attendees at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, said: “I had the good fortune to perform with Lata didi during the world tours in ’95 and ’97 and the best compliment she gave me was that when I was with her, she needed no other male singer because of my ability to imitate Amitabh Bachchan and Manna Da. I was very fond of her and I’m glad to be present here.”

The event also saw the attendance of other members of the film fraternity such as Nitin Mukesh and Shivaji Satam.