Mumbai: Mega train block today

The Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections on Sunday to carry out maintenance work. The block will be imposed on both Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm.

Down fast services leaving CSMT from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations, in addition to their scheduled halts. Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations, in addition to their scheduled halts.

A block will also be imposed on Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. The Down Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur/Vashi leaving CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Vashi/Bela-pur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will be cancelled.