Mumbai: Mega blocks to affect train services in city

A mega block will be operated on all three routes in Mumbai Sunday. While the Central Railway informed that the blocks will be operated between Thane and Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Belapur/Panvel/Vashi, Western Railway said there will be a block between Santacruz and Goregaon.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Due to the blocks, a few local trains will remain cancelled and a few will be delayed, said officials. According to the Central Railway, the Thane to Kalyan block will be in place between 9 am and 5 pm for both the up and down fast line owing to which local train trips from Thane to Kalyan will be diverted to the slower routes. Services of a few trains will be affected, said officials.

On the Harbour line, a block will be operated the Kurla to Vashi block will be effected between 11.10 am and 4.10 pm for the up and down lines and during the block period, local train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel will be cancelled. Special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla as well as Panvel and Vashi during the block hours.

The Santacruz to Goregaon block will remain in place between 10 am and 3 pm for both the up and down slow lines.

Due to the blocks, the Local services will run on the fast lines and will be given a double stop on platforms number 5 and 6 at Vile Parle station. Local trains will not be stopping at Ram Mandir station. Some local rounds will be cancelled due to the block.