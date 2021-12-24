Mumbai: Mega Block on suburban section of Main, Harbour lines on Sunday for maintenance work

The Central Railway will be operating Mega Block on its suburban sections of Main line and Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work Sunday, December 26, a statement issued by the operator said.

Owing to the block, while a few trains on the Main line will be diverted, the trains on the Harbour line will be suspended. On the Main line, the block will be between the Up and Down slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm.

Down slow services leaving CSMT between 10:48 am and 3:36 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted to the Down slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10:40 am to 3:52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

The block on the Harbour line will be between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra Down from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra-CSMT Up Harbour line from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No 8) during the block period.

“Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused,” said the Central Railway.