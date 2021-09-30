Mumbai: 30 students of KEM medical college test positive for Covid-19, BMC orders mass testing

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has ordered RT-PCR tests for medical students of the civic-run GS Medical College in the KEM hospital and their relatives after 30 students were tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have asked KEM hospital administration to do Covid test for 1,100 persons — the fellow students and also relatives of affected students,” said additional municipal commissioner Kakani.

“In the last three days, we found 30 students to be positive for Covid-19. They are quarantined and some of them are shifted to Seven Hills Hospital – a dedicated Covid facility at Marol. Some of them have mild symptoms and we have kept them under observation. Most of them are vaccinated,” he said.

A head of department from KEM hospital said, “Those affected are in the first and second year of MBBS. We have been telling the students to be careful. But they have been working together and eating together. They also stay in the RMO quarters where all of them are studying together till late hours. We fear that the numbers may increase.’’

KEM hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said, “we had vaccinated almost all of them treating them as healthcare workers. We are taking utmost care now.’’