Medical student suicide: One of the three accused doctors arrested

Bhakti Mehare (26), one of the three postgraduate students of BYL Nair Hospital, booked for alleged abetment of suicide of Payal Tadvi, was arrested by the Agripada police on Tuesday.

Mehare, along with Hema Ahuja (28) and Ankita Khandelwal (27), have been named in the FIR lodged into the suicide on May 23. While Mehare was arrested from the sessions court in Fort area when she arrived to file pre-arrest bail, the two others are absconding.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) Veeresh Prabhu confirmed the arrest. Mehare has been booked arrested under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Information Technology Act and Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act.

“We received a tip-off that the three would be filing anticipatory bail this week and deputed our staff near the sessions court. As Mehare arrived, she was taken into custody. We are looking for the other two,” said an officer.