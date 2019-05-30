Medical student suicide: ‘Implement Thorat committee advice on probing cases,’ say students’ body in appeal to CM

Days after the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, Nagpur-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Students Federation had on May 26 appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for implementation of the recommendations of a three-member committee constituted in AIIMS, Delhi, to inquire into allegations of differential treatment of SC/ST students at the institute.

The panel, headed by Professor Sukhdeo Thorat, had Dr K M Shyamprasad and Dr R K Shrivastava as its members. It was set up in 2007 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The committee had recommended that institutes should set up a joint committee, comprising students, residents and faculties, to study the social atmosphere on the campus. SC/ST students should be nominated as representatives on all committees dealing with matters related to students. It had also suggested that the governing body of the institute should take necessary steps to develop mechanisms for social harmony, including setting up of an SC/ST cell with a liaison officer, a grievance cell for students and a counselling committee.

Federation president Dr Siddhant Bharne said that the recommendations can be implemented in any government medical college and hospital. “Unfortunately, no medical college in Maharashtra followed the recommendations,” he said, adding that the situation prevailing in Nair hospital could be found in most medical colleges, especially private.

A senior BMC official, however, said the setting up of an SC/ST committee is not mandatory for medical colleges. Member of Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission, Justice C L Thool, too, said it is not mandatory for a college to have an SC/ST committee.

When contacted, Nair hospital Dean Dr R N Bharmal said, “Whenever there is a complaint of caste discrimination, we forward it to the police. Or a student can directly approach the police. In a medical college, an anti-ragging committee only looks into harassment and ragging complaints.”

Despite repeated attempts, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Registrar K D Chavan could not be reached for comment.