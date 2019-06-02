Medical student suicide: IMA panel to probe case, harassment of resident doctors

Following Dr Payal Tadvi killing herself at work, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has set up a fact-finding committee to probe the gynaecology PG student’s suicide and also assess common factors that lead resident doctors to take the extreme step.

The five-member committee comprises Dr Suhas Pingle (IMA state secretary), Dr Chandrakanth Mhaske (dean in Government Medical College, Nanded), Dr Ravi Wankhedkar (former IMA president), Dr Ashok Adhao (former IMA president) and Dr Hozie Kapadia (IMA state secretary).

The panel is scheduled to submit its report within a week to the IMA national president on the circumstances that led Tadvi to suicide and harassment faced by resident doctors.

“It is a well-known fact that resident doctors, especially in government hospitals, carry an inhuman workload and suffer burnout and depression. Allegations of casteist bias and slur have surfaced in the current case,” said an IMA official. Also, poor working conditions could be a factor leading to frustration among doctors, officials added.

Tadvi, a PG student of BYL Nair Hospital attached with TN Topiwala National Medical college, committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room on May 22. Pingle said discrimination is hardly noticed within the medical fraternity.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said it is in the process of recording statements of people known to the accused and the deceased. “So far, the statements we have recorded have corroborated the allegations of harassment made by Tadvi’s family members,” an officer said.