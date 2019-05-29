Medical student suicide: Accused tell court didn’t know deceased’s caste, she shirked responsibility

In their anticipatory bail application filed at the sessions court on Tuesday, the three resident doctors booked for abetment of suicide of BYL Nair Hospital postgraduate student, Dr Payal Tadvi (26), claimed that they were not aware of her caste.

The anti-ragging panel of the hospital, however, said that it has found evidence that the three made casteist remarks.

While one of the accused doctors, Bhakti Mehare (26), was arrested on Tuesday, the anticipatory bail plea of Hema Ahuja (28) and Ankita Khandelwal (27) will be heard on Wednesday. The accused doctors and Payal worked in the gynaecology and obstetrics department of Nair hospital.

In their plea, while speaking about overburdened staff at government hospitals, the accused claimed that they never harassed Payal, but only had “professional interaction” with her. They claimed that at the hospital, they daily treat patients of every “caste and category”.

“This is a very unfortunate incident where the colleague has committed suicide. The entire atmosphere in government hospitals with limited staff and doctors and resident doctors of the cadre of the applicants and deceased is so overworked that the persons don’t get adequate sleep and rest,” their plea stated, adding that there is a lot of pressure as they are expected to deal with human lives, particularly involving women and children.

“If the deceased (Payal) was acting in a manner, which was not proper as a student and as a trainee, she was expected to be pulled up. (If) she found same to be too stressful, she could have left the job,” the plea stated.

The three claimed that Payal had “shirked” her responsibilities between December 2018 and January 2019 when she stopped coming to the hospital for two months. They alleged that since she did not report to work, labelling her as a person who runs away, did not amount to any kind of abetment to suicide or offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the FIR, the first verbal complaint was made by Payal’s husband, Dr Salman Tadvi, in December 2018, following which, the deceased was shifted to another unit for two months. The FIR also refers to WhatsApp group conversations where the accused allegedly called Payal a “bhagodi” (who runs away).

The plea further claimed that if they did not want Payal to work at the hospital, they would have never worked with her. “The deceased has assisted the applicants in various operations. In fact, on the day (of the suicide) she had assisted applicants 1 and 2 (Ahuja and Mehare) in an operation. This clearly shows that deceased was allowed to work and could freely do her work without any trouble from applicants,” the plea stated.

The complaints filed by Payal and her family members had alleged that the three accused would not allow her inside operation theatres or to perform deliveries.