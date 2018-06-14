Mumbai: Medical interns start indefinite strike

The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) started an indefinite strike Wednesday with 600 members in Mumbai and about 2,100 across Maharashtra participating in the stir.

The interns have demanded a hike from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 in their monthly stipend. “Our stipend should be comparable to other states where it ranges between Rs 15,000-20,000. We have been demanding this for the last six years,” said Asif Patel, secretary of ASMI.

