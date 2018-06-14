Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Mumbai: Medical interns start indefinite strike

The interns have demanded a hike from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 in their monthly stipend.

| Mumbai | Published: June 14, 2018 1:59:55 am
The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) started an indefinite strike Wednesday with 600 members in Mumbai and about 2,100 across Maharashtra participating in the stir.

The interns have demanded a hike from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 in their monthly stipend. “Our stipend should be comparable to other states where it ranges between Rs 15,000-20,000. We have been demanding this for the last six years,” said Asif Patel, secretary of ASMI.

