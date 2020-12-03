Mumbai: MCOCA slapped against gang booked in 38 cases

This is the second such case of MCOCA being invoked against a gang in the past month in the city's eastern suburbs.

The Mumbai police has invoked sections of the stringent MCOCA Act against a gang operating in the eastern suburbs, which has had 38 cases registered against it in the past decade.

This is the second such case of MCOCA being invoked against a gang in the past month in the city’s eastern suburbs. With MCOCA being applied, it would be difficult for the accused to get bail for at least the next few years.

The latest action came after a group of women in Trombay protested against the police last month for not keeping their locality safe from drug abuse and highlighted the lack of safety for women in the area.

In this case, the gang, led by Rashik Shaikh and comprising four others, killed a certain Abdul Shaikh and attacked his father, police said. Apart from Shaikh, seven others have been arrested, police said. During investigation, it came to light that the gang had 38 offences registered against it in the past decade ranging from drug use, robbery and encroachment, police said.

