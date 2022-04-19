Mumbai: MBVV police recover Rs 10 lakh of cybercrime victims this year

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police this year have managed to save Rs 10 lakh of 20 cybercrime victims who were cheated by fraudsters using various means, according to officials.

After the victims approached the cybercell cell of the MBVV police, a team of three officers and five constables immediately started the procedure of reversing fraudulent transactions and depositing money back into the bank accounts of the victims, said a cybercrime unit officer.

“Cyber fraudsters transfer the money to other banks, e-wallets, online shopping or gaming portals. We get in touch with the nodal officers of these banks and e-wallets and ask them to reverse the transactions,” said the officer.

The officer added: “The different modes of operation by cyber fraudsters are sim card swap, getting bank account details in the name of KYC (know your customer) update or reward points, Faking customer care numbers of eateries, wine shops, courier shops on Google and so on. They also lure you with gift vouchers, lottery, huge discounts, work from home job offers, OLX shopping and selling or other ways such as sending QR code for payments, fraud loan apps where they gain access to your contacts, gallery and location. Then there are other means such as fake profiles on Facebook, WhatsApp or other social media platforms and using them, demanding money for not sharing your video on social media.”

Cyberfraud victims can also visit http://www.cybercrime.gov.in to report the crimes and recover their money or can call on national cybercrime helpline number 1930.