Mumbai: MBBS student goes missing on her way to college

A 22-year-old MBBS student from government-run Grant Medical College (GMC), also known as JJ hospital, has been missing since Monday.

The police said Swadichchha Manish Sane left her home in Boisar to appear for an internal preliminary examination but never reached the college. A missing person complaint has been registered at Boisar police station. The third-year MBBS student was last seen at Bandra railway station on Monday afternoon. “Now, the Boisar police are questioning her classmates,” said an officer.

“She always wanted to be a doctor and studied with dedication to get admission in JJ hospital. On Monday morning, while leaving, she told me that she would be back Tuesday evening after giving the last exam,” said her father Manish Sane, a writer.

Swadichchha had gone home in Diwali and was attending online classes since then.

Dattatreya Shinde, SP of Palghar district, said that police are trying to trace Swadichchha.