Mumbai mayoral race: Sheetal Gambhir Desai and Ritu Tawde emerge as front-runners

WITH THE BJP asserting its claim to the Mumbai mayor’s post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the party has begun drawing up a shortlist of probable candidates to lead the country’s richest civic body.

As per the reservation lottery, the next BMC mayor will be a woman from the general category. BJP leaders said several corporators with experience and public outreach were under consideration, with Sheetal Gambhir Desai and Ritu Tawde emerging as the main contenders.

At a Shivaji Park rally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had named Sheetal Gambhir Desai as someone capable of taking on Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray in debates on civic issues. The daughter of former Shiv Sena MLA Suresh Gambhir, Sheetal won from Ward 190 in Mahim Dadar, a Shiv Sena UBT stronghold with a large Marathi population. She heads the BJP Mumbai women’s wing and is seen within the party as an articulate leader with a grasp of city issues.