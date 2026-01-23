As Mumbai’s mayoral post goes to women again, a look at how reservation reshaped civic leadership

Only one woman mayor before 1994; seven elected since reservation was introduced in the BMC

google-preferred-btn
bmc polls, bmc mayorMumbai Municipal Corporation Corporators of the MNS faction from the recently concluded Municipal Corporation Election, at Konkan Bhavan. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

As the seat for Mumbai’s 78th Mayor got reserved for a woman candidate on Thursday, records in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) show that in the last two decades, since 2007, Mumbai has seen six different mayors, out of which four of them were female.

This year, Mumbai will see a female Mayor for the eighth time, out of which seven of them were elected only after reservation of the Mayor’s seat was introduced in the civic body in 1994.

Prior to that, the BMC had seen only one female Mayor since 1931 – the year when the designation of Mayor was officially introduced in the civic body. Prior to that, this post was called as Corporation President (1887-1931) and Chairperson (1873-1887).

Mumbai’s first female mayor and beyond…

According to the civic records, Mumbai’s first female Mayor was social worker turned politician, Sulochana Modi who hailed from the Congress party was elected in 1956, when she served for a year. During her tenure, Modi was known for expanding the BMC’s jurisdiction by including the extended suburban belt which includes the modern day Bandra to Dahisar area in the western suburbs and Kurla to Mulund in the eastern suburbs under civic body’s administration. It was also during this tenure Mumbai’s major hydropower and potable water supply project which is presently known as the Vaitarna Scheme was conceived and the execution work of this project was started the next year. This project involved creation of the Vaitarna Dam which is a significant part of Mumbai’s water security. After her tenure as the Mayor of Mumbai, Modi continued her stint as a social worker and in 1973 – she was conferred with the Padma Shri award by the government of India.

Also read | From a dark colonial past to a ceremonial chair: how Mumbai’s mayoral post came to be

After Modi’s term got over in 1957, the BMC didn’t see any female Mayor for 37 years and it was only in 1994, when Congress’s Nirmala Prabhavalkar became the second female Mayor of the maximum city.

After her tenure, Prabhavalkar became the chief functionary of centre for study of social change (CSSC) and was also part of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

“The period between early and mid 20th century didn’t see many women leaders entering urban politics since the administrative set up inside all the major political parties were patriarchal in nature. Even though women party workers were there, however, they didn’t get a stable platform,” Dr. Surendra Jondhale – political analyst told the Indian Express.

Story continues below this ad

“This dynamics later changed post 1975 – after the United Nation (UN) declared the year as women’s year. We also had a woman prime minister during that time as Indira Gandhi. These incidents catapulted the need for introduction of women reservation in local body polls,” Jondhale told.

Exposing scams to becoming Covid warriors, how women Mayors led from the front

In the last three decades Mumbai has seen six female Mayors. Of them, mayors like Snehal Ambekar and Kishori Pednekar became popular for being at the forefront during times of trials, while leaders like Vishakha Raut is known amongst citizens for being of the key faces of her party.

In 1997, Vishakha Raut — from the undivided Shiv Sena became the first female Mayor from the party. The civic records show that Raut became a Mayor only during her first time as the corporator and she served as the first citizen of Mumbai for a one year stint. Later, during the 1999 assembly polls, Raut was elected as an MLA in the state assembly and from 2010 onwards Raut served as the deputy leader in her party. In 2017, she again got re elected as the corporator. As on today, she is one of the longest serving corporator in the municipal corporation.

In 2014 – Snehal Ambekar from the undivided Shiv Sena was nominated as the Mayor during her maiden stint as a corporator. One of the key take-ways from her term include the expose of the road scam. The Rs 352 crore scam uncovered massive malpractices, shoddy works and nexus between corporators and private contractors in the BMC. The investigation on this issue was initiated after Ambekar had written a confidential letter to then municipal commissioner — Ajoy Mehta asking him to initiate an inquiry.

Story continues below this ad

“The seat of Mayor doesn’t have any gender and it shouldn’t be looked through the lens of any gender or category. The reason I unearthed the road scam only because I could see how public money was being exploited and somebody had to crack a whip on those who were involved in this shoddy practice,” Ambekar told the Indian Express.

After her tenure Ambekar continued her term as an elected corporator and she was re elected again in 2017. For this year’s civic elections, Ambekar said that she voluntarily informed her party that she doesn’t want to contest as she wanted to make way for new candidates.

Mumbai’s last sitting Mayor – Kishori Pednekar – who held the office from 2020 and 2022 was known for being at the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Throughout the pandemic, Pednekar who worked as a Nurse before entering into electoral politics in 2002. Pednekar was seen donning her attire of a nurse and visiting Covid-19 treatment facilities and jumbo centres. Pednekar belonged from the undivided Sena and after the vertical split in the party, she joined with the UBT faction of the party.

“For any Mayor, its important that he or she works in a way that sets an example. During the pandemic outbreak I realised that it’s my duty as the first citizen to stay outside on road working for people, instead of staying indoors and maintaining social distancing,” Pednekar told Express. In the recently concluded civic elections Pednekar was reelected from her constituency in Worli and will be serving as the party’s leader in the house.

Female Mayors who have been elected so far 

Sulochana Modi —- 1956 — Congress

Nirmala Prabhavalkar —- 1994 — Congress

Vishakha Raut — 1997 — undivided Shiv Sena

Shubha Raul — 2007 — undivided Shiv Sena

Shraddha Jadhav — 2009 — undivided Shiv Sena

Snehal Ambekar — 2014 — undivided Shiv Sena

Kishori Pednekar — 2020 — undivided Shiv Sena

Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
‘I’m not dead’: One person filed objections against 64 voters from same Assam booth, many tell Express they are alive and well
In Assam, bulk objections claiming voters are dead, many tell Express we’re alive and well
Ramesh Sippy with Hema Malini for Seeta Aur Geeta
Tasked with erasing his father’s ‘B-grade’ tag, this director made Hindi cinema’s biggest classic, faced massive flop
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement