Mumbai Mayor writes to Gujarat administration for Asiatic lions in Byculla Zoo after 12-year wait

After a four-year hiatus, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has written to the Gujarat administration demanding a pair of Asiatic lions for Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo, also called Ranibaug. Four years ago, the zoo authorities had mooted the proposal of acquiring lions for the first time.
The Mayor’s move also comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its budget for the financial year 2026-27, has allocated Rs 136 crore for expanding the existing infrastructure.
At present, Ranibaug or the Byculla Zoo houses 15 penguins, 84 species of mammals, including two tigers, and more than 157 different species of birds.
“I have personally written to the zoo administration in Gujarat for initiating the process of giving us Asiatic lions. In the meantime, I will also follow up with our authorities to ensure that the thing is on track,” Mayor Tawde said.
The Mumbai zoo has been waiting for a lion since 2014 after the death of its last surviving lioness, Jimmy. Eight years later, the civic authorities had mooted a proposal to acquire two pairs of lions from the Junagadh and Indore zoos under an exchange programme. Meanwhile, in exchange, the Mumbai zoo authorities were supposed to provide zebras to the two zoos in exchange for the lions.
The BMC had floated a tender of Rs 80 lakh to acquire zebras from Tel Aviv (Israel). However, the process didn’t get completed.
“In terms of international animal exchange programmes, the issue of permission becomes an issue. In India, animals and birds could only be exchanged between zoos instead of being bought or sold. Therefore, unless the two parties don’t have the animals or birds, the other party wants them, then the exchange couldn’t happen,” said a civic body officer.
Meanwhile, as part of the Mumbai Zoo expansion programme, the administration plans to acquire exotic animals from Australia, America, and Africa. As a result, dedicated areas are being constructed.
The Ranibaug records an annual footfall between 31-35 lakh, with peak footfall being recorded during the weekends. The authorities have attributed the penguins and tigers to be among the major crowd pullers in the zoo.
