Mumbai Mayor writes to Gujarat administration for Asiatic lions in Byculla Zoo after 12-year wait

After a four-year hiatus, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has written to the Gujarat administration demanding a pair of Asiatic lions for Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo, also called Ranibaug. Four years ago, the zoo authorities had mooted the proposal of acquiring lions for the first time.

The Mayor’s move also comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its budget for the financial year 2026-27, has allocated Rs 136 crore for expanding the existing infrastructure.

At present, Ranibaug or the Byculla Zoo houses 15 penguins, 84 species of mammals, including two tigers, and more than 157 different species of birds.

“I have personally written to the zoo administration in Gujarat for initiating the process of giving us Asiatic lions. In the meantime, I will also follow up with our authorities to ensure that the thing is on track,” Mayor Tawde said.