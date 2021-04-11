Mumbai mayor visits private hospitals following complaints of asymptomatic patients getting admitted

April 11, 2021 1:32:53 am
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday visited private hospitals like Hinduja and Bombay hospitals to take stock of bed availability and other infrastructure issues against a backdrop of complaints that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are getting hospitalised.
“This creates a shortage of beds for patients who have symptoms and need urgent medical attention. Asymptomatic patients should be treated in Covid-19 care centres,” said Pednekar.
She added that BMC is in process of adding more beds for Covid-19 patients. “At Nehru Science Centre in Worli, the civic body is creating a 150-bed facility. In Poddar Hospital, 193-bed facility has come up.”
