Mumbai mayor visits private hospitals following complaints of asymptomatic patients getting admitted

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday visited private hospitals like Hinduja and Bombay hospitals to take stock of bed availability and other infrastructure issues against a backdrop of complaints that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are getting hospitalised.

“This creates a shortage of beds for patients who have symptoms and need urgent medical attention. Asymptomatic patients should be treated in Covid-19 care centres,” said Pednekar.

She added that BMC is in process of adding more beds for Covid-19 patients. “At Nehru Science Centre in Worli, the civic body is creating a 150-bed facility. In Poddar Hospital, 193-bed facility has come up.”