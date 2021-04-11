scorecardresearch
Mumbai mayor visits private hospitals following complaints of asymptomatic patients getting admitted

“This creates a shortage of beds for patients who have symptoms and need urgent medical attention. Asymptomatic patients should be treated in Covid-19 care centres,” said Pednekar.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 11, 2021 1:32:53 am
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday visited private hospitals like Hinduja and Bombay hospitals to take stock of bed availability and other infrastructure issues against a backdrop of complaints that asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are getting hospitalised.

She added that BMC is in process of adding more beds for Covid-19 patients. “At Nehru Science Centre in Worli, the civic body is creating a 150-bed facility. In Poddar Hospital, 193-bed facility has come up.”

